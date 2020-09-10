Liberia: Supreme Court Gives One-Year Suspension to Atty. Jackson for Insulting Chief Justice

MONROVIA Sept. 9 (LINA) - The Supreme Court of Liberia has with immediate effect suspended for one-year Liberia's former Representative to the International Organization for Maritime (IOM) Atty. Isaac Jackson, for what the court termed as his unprovoked verbal assault and insult directed at Chief Justice Francis Korkpor.

In its final opinion last Friday, the court said the action of Atty. Jackson is highly contemptuous and reprehensible while indicating that his letter of apology quietly written to the Chief Justice did not go far in making amends for such an unwarranted act.

For this egregious act, the court said that "Atty. Jackson is hereby suspended from the practice of law in the republic of Liberia for the period of one calendar year, commencing from the date of the judgment in this case."

He is ordered to write and publish a letter of apology to Chief Justice Francis Korkpor, the Supreme Court and entire judiciary and have same published three times in succession in two local dailies, one of which shall be the Frontpage Africa Newspaper.

Failure to do so as directed, the court indicated that after a period of three months, the suspension imposed on Atty. Jackson shall automatically turned into permanent disbarment from the practice of law in the Republic of Liberia.

The suspension of Atty. Jackson who also served as Deputy Information Minister for Public Affairs during the Sirleaf regime, ensued due to what he taught to be his illegal replacement at the IOM.

Jackson is contending that his five-year tenure as an Ambassador to the IMO has not elapsed and replacing him is a misuse of the President's appointment power.

Initially, Jackson was represented by Cllr. Arthur Johnson, who first filed a Writ of Prohibition before Associate Justice Jamesette Wolokollie in July 2019.

The writ challenged President George Weah's decision to replace Mr. Jackson with Moses Owen Brown as Permanent Representative to the IMO.

The Supreme Court, however, denied Atty. Jackson's petition for a prohibition on his removal from the IOM thereby substantiating the government's action to recall him.

During the course of the investigation Atty. Jackson reportedly said: "if I do not win this case, I will come to Monrovia and submit my issue to the people and if the Government puts bullet in my head, my blood will be on the hands of Chief Justice Francis Korkpor for his mindless cowardice because I am told that the government has re-introduced the sour voices of notorious ex-rebel general in our national politics."