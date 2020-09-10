Liberia: Women Group Petitions Legislature, Calls for Harsher Punishment for Rapist

Monrovia — A women group under the banner, SHERAH Young Women Initiative has petitioned the Legislature urging the body to institute a more robust and punitive law that will help in the prevention of rape and all forms of abuse in Liberia.

Amid the increase in the number of rape cases in Liberia, a number of civil right groups have since staged several protests in which they craved the Government of Liberia indulgence to amicably respond to the growing number of rape cases and other forms of sexual assaults in the country.

The Government, has however, assured citizens of its commitment to take action to avert the situation, but the women are convinced that rape is the most violent crime which is committed against women and children every day, and as such the need for government to take action remains urgent.

In their petition, read by Ms. Best KerrenHappuch Adheoghene the group is calling for the castration of rapist if found guilty while at the same time recommending a three-year prison term for parents or guardians who would be caught compromising rape cases.

Adheoghene stated that rape is a horrifying and offensive crime which has the potential to completely change victim's life.

Furthermore, the group is calling for a two-year prison term for any parent or guardian who would use a child to falsely accuse someone of rape.

"For the gang rape of a woman, the perpetrators should be punished by immediate castration by surgery and 20 years imprisonment without bail," Adheoghene said.

Receiving the petition the House's Committee Chair on Claims and Petition, Representative Rustonlyn Dennis, thanked the group for the peaceful assembly and promised to forward the petition to the Plenary of the House of Representatives and subsequently, the Liberian Senate.

Recently, a group under the banner, Affiliation of Women and Child Rights Advocate also petitioned the Legislature during a mass protest against the surge in the number of rape cases in the country.

The group, was also craving the indulgence of the body to institute measures aimed at bringing immediate redress to the rising number of rape cases in the country.