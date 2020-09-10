Liberia: House Summons MYS to Unveil Plans to Remove Youths From the Streets

Monrovia — Authorities of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS) will appear before the Plenary of the House of Representatives on Thursday September 17, 2020 to present its plans and programs aimed at removing young people from the streets.

This comes amidst concerns from Nimba County District #9 Representative Johnson Gwaikolo, in which he submitted a communication on the matter to the House during its regular session on Tuesday.

In his communication to the body, Rep. Gwaikolo expressed distress over the influx of young people in the streets of various cities in Liberia without a specific program that will prepare them for the future.

The Nimba County Lawmaker indicated that he is disturbed by the appalling condition of Liberian youths, stressing the need for immediate programs that will improve the lives of the youthful population.

The MYS was created by an Act of the National Legislature in 1982 as the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the mandate of the Ministry includes, directing the affairs of youths of the nation, to enable them to effectively discharge their responsibilities as useful citizens.

The ministry is charged with the responsibility to contribute to the development of the Republic, promote, control and direct all programs and activities relating to sports.

Rep. Gwaikolo further indicated that Liberia is a youthful nation with a large number of young people and as such relevant stakeholders are to adequately prepare the youth to take on the mantle of meaningfully contributing to the advancement of the nation.

"Unfortunately, there appears to be a disconnect between what is envisaged of youth preparation and practical steps to achieve such preparation. This is evidenced by the large number of young people idling in communities without engaging in purposeful activities," Rep. Gwaikolo added.

He noted: "We will like to see an organized systematic approach to attending to the disadvantaged youth to even the regular young people that need attention. We are also recommending after school programs at the community levels."