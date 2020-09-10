Liberia: Circuit Court in Grand Gedeh Releases Two Alleged Rape Suspects

1 September 2020
Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)
By Paul G. Rancy

Zwedru — The 7th Judicial Circuit Court in Grand Gedeh County has released two alleged rape suspects, Jojo Quayee, 32 and Dennis Johnson, 19 who were serving pre-trial detentions at the National Palace of Corrections.

The Judge's decision was based on the 'Ignoramus Bill' submitted to the court by the sworn Jury after their deliberations.

A Bill of Ignoramus is a practice or document submitted to the court by a sworn Jury in a court case in which they find no magnitude or no sufficient evidence against the defendant(s).

According to the police charge sheet in the case file, the incident involving Suspect Dennis Johnson occurred on Friday June 7, 2020, when a 13 year- old minor (name withheld) was allegedly sexually abused by Dennis Johnson in Zambo Quarter in Zwedru.

The victim was referred to the Martha Tubman Hospital for medical examination and subsequently treated according to multiple sources.

The victim explained to the police that the alleged suspect called her in his room and had sex with her which prompted the police arrest.

During the preliminary investigation conducted by the police, the accused denied having sex with the victim.

The complaint was forwarded to the Liberia National Police on June 19, 2020 barely 12 days after the incident occurred.

Also, suspect Jojo Quayee who was also accused of raping another girl was set free by Judge George Wiles.

According to the reports from the Women and Children Division of the Liberia National Police in Zwedru, Suspect JoJo Quayee, sexually abused the 14 year-old in his book shop at 03:00 AM on June 14, 2020.

The victim explained to the police during preliminary investigations that while she was sleeping she felt a heavy weight on her, when she got up she saw the defendant lying behind her with her underclothes down to her knees.

Both Quayee and Johnson were charged with Statutory Rape and forward to the 7th Judicial Circuit Court and later detained at the National Palace of Corrections.

The two suspects were ordered discharged and told to go about their normal businesses while the 15 Men Grand Jury was disbanded by Judge George Wiles, Jr. accordingly.

