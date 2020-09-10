Nigeria: Bauchi Governor Signs 5.8 Billion Naira UN Work Plan

Bauchi — Bala Mohammed, Bauchi State Governor has signed a N5.8 billion UN work plan on 'delivery as one', an initiative of the United Nations Agencies.

He said the signing of the document was part of his administration's vision of providing citizens of the state with good governance.

He said human rights, peace and security form the basic tenets of his administration's cardinal objectives which guarantee active participation in decision making by the government.

The governor said the state government is tackling the challenges in critical sectors of the economy through effective and efficient utilisation of the state's wealth.

"I am glad to state that this Work Plan has captured most of what we are doing in the state. The investment in the various social sectors by the UN family is indeed heart-warming as it shows the confidence you have in my administration." Let me thank you most sincerely for this wonderful relationship."

"We need partners and sponsors. Bauchi under my leadership is donor and investment friendly."

"Development Planning and process are not new to Nigeria and indeed Bauchi State. What is new is the process where people who are the beneficiaries of the programmes and projects are carried along in implementation of the plan."

Governor Mohammed noted the work plan is a product of a collective efforts of people from various Ministries, Developments and Agencies and the officials of the United Nations Agencies in Nigeria.

The Governor said his administration believes in inclusive governance and therefore acknowledged the outstanding contributions, support and assistance of development partners to the state government.

He told the UN officials that efforts are ongoing by his administration to improve performances in the sectors of Health and education.

The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator to Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon had earlier said that with the signing of the 2020 delivery as one annual work plan, UN will expand its humanitarian activities to other critical sectors in the state.

Mr Edward Kallon said for effective implementation of the plan in the state, there is need for the state government to provide a conducive environment for UN officials especially in the areas of peace and security.

"Your Excellency, Bauchi State is one of the UN Delivery as One states. I heard from your colleagues that, your office is in discussion with the UN Agencies on issues linked to Sustainable Energy Development, MSMES, Industrial parks and Private Sector Development and agribusiness development."

"The United Nations is truly interested in this engagement especially now and beyond, and your government should create avenues for other UN entities to engage", he added