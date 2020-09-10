Liberia: NEC Begins Voter Roll Update Friday

10 September 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The National Elections Commission (NEC) says it will begin its much anticipated Voters' Roll Update this Friday ahead of the December 8 Mid-term election and referendum.

It statement issued by the NEC Communications Director Mr. Henry Flomo on Wednesday indicated that the Voter Roll Update process will be mobile; meaning the Commission's Team of Registrars will move in sequence from one Center to another within the 15 days of the process.

The NEC emphasizes that each Team will spend ONLY THREE DAYS at each of the 2080 Registration Centers across the Country.

Mr. Flomo also noted in his communication that each Team will cover a maximum of four Centers. A Team will be led by a Supervisor. The rest are a Registrar, Clerk, Shader, and Photographer.

The NEC encourages all Liberians of voting age, including those who have turned 18yrs and above, those who have relocated from their previous voting places to another, those who have lost their voting cards, and those who did not register during the last voter registration in 2017, to turn out to update their voting records from Friday September 11-Friday September 25, 2020.

Meanwhile, NEC says it will in the coming days publish and air the Movement Plan for the VRU.

