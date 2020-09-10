Liberia: Louisianan Residents Crave for Police

10 September 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Mondaye And Jonathan Browne

Scores of residents of Louisianan Township, Montserrado County are calling for the establishment of a Police depot in their community by the Liberia National Police (LNP) to help fight crimes.

Speaking to reporters in the township on 08 September, a youth representative of the area said it is unfortunate that since Louisianan was established about a century ago, the township is yet to have a Police depot.

According to Thomas Johnson, the only referral police depot is in Caldwell Township, something that continues to impede the administration of justice in their area.

Johnson, a strong social advocate, also adds that the absence of Police in the township has led to rise in crimes, even though there is a local investigation body at the township administrative building.

He explains that Louisianan authorities have always referred cases to Caldwell Township simply because the Police are absent to protect lives and property.

He discloses that Louisianan is one of the oldest townships in Liberia, so he sees no reason why the township cannot benefit from Police service, stressing that government must do everything possible to ensure establishing one there.

According to him, in some instances they had to transfer criminal cases to Mount Coffer or Bentol City for adjudication, which is not a good thing for the justice system of the country.

Thomas believes that all cases emanating from Louisianan should go through vigorous scrutiny before taken them to the Police who would subsequently process an accused or accused persons for court trial, but this is not happening in their situation.

Also speaking to reporters, an elder of the township, John Gibson, says he looks forward to a day when government will do justice to the people of Louisianan by establishing a Police depot there.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.