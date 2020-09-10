Liberia: Disabled Community Cries for Support

Bong — Several members of the Bong County Disabled Organization in Gbarnga have launched an SOS call, seeking government's aid, especially food.

Explaining their ordeals to our correspondent on Tuesday, 8 August in Gbarnga, the physically challenged said life continues to be unbearable for them, especially during a time the country is battling a pandemic.

According to them, they have now reached to a point where they hardly find a daily meal and their children have been thrown out of school due to their inability to pay school fees.

"I don't even know where to start from. As you can see, I have nothing. I can't walk like before. If my poor wife doesn't struggle, we can't eat," Flomo J. Kollie, one of the group members explains.

Mr. Kollie says doctors at the Phebe Hospital amputated him barely one week after he made an accident while traveling to Monrovia.

"That was the best thing to do because my leg was decaying, but now I don't have the strength like before to hustle and send my kids to school or even find food for them. So I am calling on President Weah and his officials to please come here and help us," he concludes.

Also speaking to our correspondent, KebehTengbeh, a visually impaired woman states that the help of the government or humanitarian people is needed at the moment.

She says as members of the disabled community in Gbarnga, they have not benefited anything from the Group of 77, adding that things are worse for them.

"It is the responsibility of every good government to take care of people like us in such condition. We didn't buy our problems, [nor] did we borrow them. We are suffering and we need urgent help from anyone," she maintains.

According to her, they need rice and money for their upkeep.

"I can make business, just that I don't have the hand that's the reason you see me begging people to come help me. But I can make my own business," Kebeh, a mother of three kids, explains further.

She says her husband reportedly abandoned her for three years now.

Our correspondent says during the 2018 County Council Sitting in Gbarnga, 10,000 USD was allotted for the Disabled Community, but it is unclear whether they have received the money as officials of the disabled community are yet to make any public comment.