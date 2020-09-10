Liberia: Retailers to Hike Price

10 September 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Mondaye And Jonathan Browne

-due to shortage of Five Liberian banknotes

The price of a sachet of water usually sold in the country for five Liberian dollars is likely to increase due to shortage of Five Liberian dollar banknote, consumers have revealed.

Local retail dealers who spoke to this paper recently said that the situation is creating serious problem on their daily sales, as customers requesting for change cannot get the banknote, which is the lowest domination of the country's currency.

Mrs. Hawa Thompson, who sells in the Paynesville Red Light business enclave, disclosed that most of her customers are constrained to either leave their LRD5.00 change with them or purchase at least two packets of water, which is very troubling.

She recalled that several months ago, a similar situation aroused when the bank notes disappeared from the market and retailers resulted to selling at LRD10 per sachet against their will.

For her part, Massa Massaquoi of Old Road community disclosed that she was informed by a wholesale distributor experiencing serious change problem in serving customers who troop at his distribution points to purchase the commodity.

Massa said she does not really know what is causing the continuous shortage of the local banknote (LRD5.00) which is one of the most used currencies in the country.

She added retailers would be compelled to increase price as they too are in business earn profit at the end of sales.

According to her, they buy a sachet from some distributors at the price of LRD100, LRD95.00, and LRD85.00 respectively, which is affecting their daily sales.

When this paper contacted the Public Affairs Department at the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) for verification, a female employee of the Bank said those responsible to speak on the issue were absent.

The Weah administration printed 4 Billion Liberian dollars few months ago, all in LRD500 domination, which is the highest of the nation's currencies that range from 5, 10, 20 50, 100 to 500 denominations.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.