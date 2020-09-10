Malawi: Mtambo Hits Back At MP Lunji's Remarks - 'Its DPP Gradual Healing From Electoral Defeat'

Minister of Civic Education and National Unity Timothy Mtambo has hit back at Nkhotakota North East legislator Martha Lunji's remarks demanding his dismissal, calling them 'divisive and spoken from a position of understandable frustration'.

Lunji--who is Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) deputy chief whip in parliament --called on President Lazarus Chakwera to fire Mtambo, saying his character is questionable as Minister responsible for uniting Malawians.

She said the Minister, by then leader of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) was involved in demonstrations that saw people's businesses, houses and other structures being destroyed.

But in an interview with Nyasa Times, Mtambo said, as a person who led the struggle to remove DPP from power, he understands the frustration of politicians such as Lunji and he prays for their instant healing.

"Malawians, from Nsanje to Chitipa, were tired with how nepotistic, corrupt and divisive the DPP was. I led the struggle that united the voice of Malawians in removing them from power.

"The evidence of such a united voice was confirmed on 23rd June when Malawians gave a resounding victory to Tonse Alliance led by President Lazarus Chakwera and Vice President Saulos Chilima," Mtambo said.

He added that such a resounding victory was a vindication that the struggle he led had the support of Malawians.

However, Mtambo was quick to underscore that, though he understands people such as Lunji to be in pains, he wants to invite her and all Malawians to a table to work together for the good of uniting the nation.

"The same energy I used to unite Malawians in removing DPP from power; is the same energy I want to use now in unifying this country so that we prosper together," he said.

Mtambo, who is Commander-In-Chief of of a political grouping Citizens for Transformation Movement, underlined that God blessed him with the gift of being able to speak to people and people listen.

Further, he added that there can never be a better experienced person that Malawi needs now to be unified than in a man of his stature who led the struggle for change, a human rights defender and a person who has done up to post graduate level in peace making and keeping, conflict resolution and management, restorative and transition justice.

"I have the education and the passion to unify our country. This is why throughout the struggle my slogan was always people power, one Malawi one nation," he said.

Meanwhile, peader of the opposition in parliament, Kondwani Nankhumwa has commended government for showing interest in promoting unity in the country through establishment of Ministry of Civic Education and National Unity which is headed by Mtambo.

He asked President Chakwera to continue implementing initiatives aimed at promoting peace and unity in the country.

"However there is a lot which needs to be done and this include formation of clear policy that would help to visibly address issues of unity in the country by clearing the rubble of regionalism and tribalism," he said.

The leader of the opposition also advised political leaders from both government and opposition side to take matters of national unity seriously, if the country has to develop for the better.