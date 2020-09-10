South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested for R87.5 Million Drug Haul

9 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

KwaZulu-Natal — The Richards Bay Serious Organised Investigation members have found heroin powder with a street value of about R87.5 million and arrested three suspects.

The Hawks in collaboration with the Mpumalanga Crime Intelligence discovered 342.5 kg of the drug inside what is believed to be a purpose-built hide in a truck which was coming from Mozambique via Swaziland to KwaZulu-Natal.

The truck was intercepted in Hluhluwe and the team immediately started with the search. Almost 250 packets of heroin were found hidden in a false partition which was newly painted. Members had to cut open the compartment in order to access the drugs.

The driver and two passengers were immediately placed under arrest they will appear in court soon.

The National Head of the DPCI Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya has welcomed the arrest and seizure of the drugs which would have generated a hefty amount of profit for criminals who are involved in the drug supply.

"It is worrisome to imagine as to how many lives were going to be wasted through addiction and crime triggered by the use of these hard core dependence producing substances," said Lieutenant General Lebeya.

