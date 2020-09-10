South Africa: Cricket's Fight for Survival in South Africa

analysis

Cricket South Africa is deep in the mire. It will take diligent and decisive leadership to pull itself out and in turn save the integrity of the game in the country.

The boardroom issues that have plagued Cricket South Africa (CSA) over the past two years have the potential to gravely affect the sport as a contributor to the South African economy and also a sustainer of livelihoods of all those involved in it.

This is the summation of South African Cricketers' Association (Saca) CEO Andrew Breetzke. He was elaborating on the statement released by South Africa's international cricketers - both from the men and women's teams - in which they lamented the poor corporate governance of CSA and the impact this may have on the future of the game in this country.

"As a trade union, we don't like to put players upfront to make a statement like that... So, for us to go to players and say 'Okay guys, it's time to make this statement,' is significant," said Breetzke.

"Cricket is a very complex world business; you're not just running cricket in South Africa. There's the ICC [International Cricket Council] that sits on top, and you want to...