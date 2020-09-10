South Africa: DA Mourns the Passing of George Bizos

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) mourns the passing of George Bizos.

A patriot. A humanitarian. A brilliant legal mind. And a fearless hero.

Mr Bizos dedicated his life to the pursuit of a just and equal society for all South Africans.

He fearlessly took on the apartheid regime when it would have been easier for him to remain silent.

He never feared to speak truth to power and was willing to sacrifice it all for South Africa and her people.

Mr Bizos spent his life in service of his country and advocating for the rights and dignity of the most vulnerable members of our society.

A giant has fallen.

The DA sends our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of George Bizos.

Rest in eternal peace, George Bizos.