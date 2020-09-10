South Africa: Hlophe and Goliath - Chronicles of a Death Foretold?

10 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Vanessa Burger

The allegations surrounding Judge John Hlophe, Judge Patricia Goliath and a hitman from KwaZulu-Natal are a microcosm of the broader crisis within the criminal justice system. A culture of impunity and political expediency has led to a seamless integration of criminal and political interests that increasingly threaten South Africa's future

It was only a matter of time before KwaZulu-Natal's little assassination problem spilt over to the rest of South Africa.

The alleged hit on Western Cape Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath, allegedly ordered by her boss, Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe - using an awaiting trial cop accused of a political killing - is merely the latest progression in a trend that many hoped would remain conveniently confined to KZN's clichéd "killing fields". But the writing was on the wall.

The accused mastermind behind the KZN hit on Sindiso Magaqa implicated in alleged plot to kill Judge Goliath

The last words on page 423 of the Moerane Commission of Inquiry's report into KZN's political killings, released in September 2018, were:

"The evidence presented is not confined to Kwazulu-Natal but has similarities with incidents of the murder of politicians in other provinces, and the underlying causes of the murder of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.