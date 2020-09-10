South Africa: Hlophe and Goliath - Chronicles of a Death Foretold?

opinion

The allegations surrounding Judge John Hlophe, Judge Patricia Goliath and a hitman from KwaZulu-Natal are a microcosm of the broader crisis within the criminal justice system. A culture of impunity and political expediency has led to a seamless integration of criminal and political interests that increasingly threaten South Africa's future

It was only a matter of time before KwaZulu-Natal's little assassination problem spilt over to the rest of South Africa.

The alleged hit on Western Cape Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath, allegedly ordered by her boss, Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe - using an awaiting trial cop accused of a political killing - is merely the latest progression in a trend that many hoped would remain conveniently confined to KZN's clichéd "killing fields". But the writing was on the wall.

The accused mastermind behind the KZN hit on Sindiso Magaqa implicated in alleged plot to kill Judge Goliath

The last words on page 423 of the Moerane Commission of Inquiry's report into KZN's political killings, released in September 2018, were:

"The evidence presented is not confined to Kwazulu-Natal but has similarities with incidents of the murder of politicians in other provinces, and the underlying causes of the murder of...