South Africa: Kaalspruit River Cleanup Boosts Revival of Gauteng Watercourses

Volunteers remove an estimated 25 tons of waste, including four dead dogs, from a section of the Kaalspruit River.

An astounding 1,000 bags of rubbish were removed from a section of the heavily polluted Kaalspruit River in Tembisa recently. A collaborative cleanup initiated by NGO Hennops Revival and supporters including 65 volunteers removed an estimated 25 tons of rubbish.

Volunteers at the Kaalspruit River. Plans are underway to repair and rehabilitate an old landfill site to prevent rubbish from being thrown into the river. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)

Founder of Hennops Revival, Tarryn Johnston, and her team of volunteers removed nappies, tyres, bottles, shoes, clothing, food, furniture, toys, hair extensions, household waste and four dead dogs from the river. She said the river was full of sewage. A water sample had been sent for analysis.

Volunteer Lindy Anne Brown prepares to move a refuse bag filled with rubbish. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)

"It is a dumping ground. It is going to be a long process to change mindsets, but we are passionate about what we do and we know it will not be easy. It is so sad to see the river in such a condition, but it does bring some level...