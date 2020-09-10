South Africa: Corruption Casts a Wicked Spell On SA's Value System

10 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Mzamo Buthelezi

Corruption weakens our values and limits our choices as we discard our belief in honesty and trust as principles. These values are kicked to the kerb and break down our family values. Society becomes one that steals, rapes and murders.

During the past week, while I was reflecting on our country's corruption pandemic and flipping through the news channels, I was bombarded with the same message. This evokes not only a deep sense of concern about the future of our country, but also a sense of urgency and hope that we will overcome this pandemic.

The politically created, socially engineered and institutional system of corruption, designed for selfish gain and at times, brushed off and casually called "tenderpreneuring" is what is crushing our economy. It is robbing millions of South Africans of the opportunity to rise above their dire circumstances.

Corruption - beyond a shadow of doubt - erodes all we know to be true about our deep-rooted and humane values as proud South Africans.

Our state institutions are captured, from within the lowest ranks to the highest possible management positions. Then, to add insult to injury, the guilty individuals are politically protected from being held accountable. This not only...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

