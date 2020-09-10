South Africa: #BringBackKataza - How the Cape Went Ape Over a Single Baboon

analysis

Over the past few weeks, the vexed issue of baboon management in Cape Town has flared up again - centred on the treatment of a primate called Kataza. The conflict has seen animal rights activists pitted against scientists in an extraordinarily vicious debate.

To supporters, he is known as Kataza. To the rangers who named him, he is Nkatazo. In official documents, he appears as SK11.

His rap sheet is extensive.

April 2020: SK11 raided five occupied houses in Kommetjie.

May 2020: SK11 broke through security 10 times, and attempted to do so another nine times.

"When he broke the line, he generally solicited other individuals to join him in raiding town," his report reads.

June 2020: SK11 led a splinter troop into the urban area on eight occasions.

July and August 2020: SK11 led the troop into Kommetjie 15 times.

Nkatazo means "trouble" in isiXhosa - and this young chacma baboon has been living up to his name.

Portrait of the baboon as a young male

"How do you recognise Kataza? He has a scratch mark on his right cheek. You'll usually see him next to Castro, an old female. And now, of course, they've put two great big...