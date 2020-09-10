South Africa: Andile Lungisa Just Had a Very, Very Bad 24 Hours in Office. Will Others Join Him?

analysis

ANC councillor Lungisa may be the first to face the music, but if he is the only one then our current path towards national decline will continue apace.

On Tuesday afternoon, it was confirmed that the ANC in the Eastern Cape had suspended Andile Lungisa from his position as a councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay. He is the first person to lose his position after the ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) said it would require people convicted of or charged with criminal offences to "step aside".

To make things even worse for Lungisa, on Wednesday afternoon, the Supreme Court of Appeal announced it had rejected his appeal against his two-year prison sentence. In an orderly country, this would mean he now has to report to his local Correctional Services Centre. (Though, South Africa is far from being orderly these days.)

While this moment may mark a turning point in the ANC's cohabitation with corruption, there is also evidence that any excitement should be checked, for the moment. It has been reported that the final steps towards the reinstatement of two ANC heavyweights implicated in the VBS scandal have now been taken, which means that Danny Msiza and Florence Radzilani are...