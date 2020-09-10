South Africa: Nominations Open for Mac Charter Council Members

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has invited the public to nominate people to serve on a statutory council that will advance transformation in the Marketing, Advertising and Communications (MAC) sector.

As the Minister responsible for the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), Mthembu recently published Government Gazette no 43680 inviting the public and private sectors to nominate people to serve on the MAC Charter Council.

"The appointment of the MAC Charter Council is directed towards ensuring that transformation in the sector is promoted, monitored and reported on annually in line with the provisions of the Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment Act of 2003, as amended," said the Minister's office.

In terms of Section 21.5 of the transformative Sector Code for the marketing, advertising and communications sector, the Minister must appoint in writing, the chairperson, deputy chairperson and members to the MAC Charter Council upon nomination by the public.

Nominees must represent a broad cross-section of the population of South Africa and be committed to the objectives and principles of promoting economic transformation as espoused in the constitution.

In addition, members appointed to the council must be people suited to serve on this body by virtue of their qualifications, expertise and experience in marketing, advertising and communication.

People appointed will serve as non-executive members of the MAC Charter Council, for a maximum period of four years effective from 1 October 2020.

The constitution of the council and the Sector Code are available from the GCIS website: www.gcis.gov.za.

The following information should be supplied in respect of the nominating organisation and the person being nominated:

Curriculum vitae

Full name(s)

Identity number

Physical and postal address

Telephone

Email address

Organisation being represented with the nomination

Signature of the person nominating, and the one being nominated.

Organisations should provide motivation for their nominations.

Nominations should be addressed to Mr. Sandile Nene, GCIS, at the address below:

Ground Floor

Tshedimosetso House

1035 Frances Baard Street (cnr Festival Street)

Hatfield, Pretoria, 0001

Email: Nominations.MACsectorCouncil@gcis.gov.za

The closing date for the nominations is 15 September 2020.