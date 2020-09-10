South Africa: President Ramaphosa Mourns Passing of George Bizos

9 September 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended condolences to the family of human rights lawyer and activist George Bizos, who passed away on Wednesay evening.

News of Bizos's passing broke during President Cyril Ramaphosa's engagement with the South African National Editors Forum (SANEF).

Concluding the engagement, President Ramaphosa paid tribute to the 92-year-old human rights lawyer, who represented several anti-apartheid activists, including the late President Nelson Mandela.

"The news about Geroge Bizos's passing is sad news for us South Africans. George Bizos was one of those lawyers who contributed immensely to the attainment of our democracy, and he worked very closely with Nelson Mandela, Arthur Chaskalson and many others.

"As a government, we extend our condolences to his family. We also extend condolences to all South Africans because George Bizos's name was a family name. He had an incisive legal mind and was one of the architects of our Constitution. He contributed immensely and he will be sorely missed," the President said.

President Ramaphosa said he spoke to Bizos about two months ago and even as he spoke to him, it appeared his health was not in good shape.

On Tuesday afternoon, the President spoke to Bizos's son Alexi, who told the President his father was facing great difficulties.

"We bow our heads in honour of the contribution that Geroge Bizos has made to our democracy. We will forever remember his contribution," said the President.

