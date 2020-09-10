South Africa: Democracy Is Under Siege Everywhere - We Must Defend and Champion It

10 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Chris Jones

If we're serious about democracy, we also have to put the rights of vulnerable people centre stage. In 2018 the number of people fleeing war, persecution and conflict exceeded 70 million. In 2019, the UN tracked 357 killings and 30 enforced disappearances of human rights defenders, journalists and trade unionists in 47 countries. Almost 50 countries lack laws protecting women from domestic violence. More than 1 billion children around the world are victims of violence.

In a speech at the 2017 Athens Democracy Forum, the late Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Kofi Annan, defended democracy by calling it "the political system most conducive to peace, sustainable development, the rule of law and the respect for human rights - the three pillars of any healthy and democratic society".

But he also warned us against complacency. To ensure democracy remains the world's most popular form of government, Annan suggested we champion it, and make it more effective and inclusive by tackling economic and political inequality.

It is, therefore, fitting that the UN has designated 15 September as the International Day of Democracy to provide "an opportunity to review the state of democracy in the world" and to emphasise that "only with...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

