Namibia: Police Warn Citizens Defying Night Curfew

10 September 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Obrien Simasiku

Omuthiya — The police in Oshikoto have warned to take stern action over the violation of the night curfew imposed recently nationwide to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

The law enforcement officers have also expressed concern over the non-compliance of Covid-19 state of emergency regulations, including mass gatherings such as funerals and weddings as well as the illegal sale of liquor.

They say this was mostly rife in rural areas, even though the police do regular patrols and create awareness.

Deputy Commissioner Petrus Shigwedha, who is responsible for operations, said a number of people have been fined for violating the state of emergency regulations.

"Once we receive the warrants of arrest, we will begin tracing such people immediately in case they think they are smart.

We know where to find them, it is a matter of time. I should however, inform those who have not paid their fines to do so before we come looking for them," vowed Shigwedha.

Citizens contravening the Covid-19 regulations are slapped with a fine of N$2 000.

"The public understands but they are just being ignorant.

You find people locking themselves inside the bar drinking before and beyond the permitted period of 12h00 and 18h00, yet they do understand the law very well.

We are trying by all means to educate, fine repeated offenders, but we are happy with the compliance in towns and at business establishments where all precautionary measures are in place," stressed Shigwedha.

He also noted some entities have now become reluctant in using the thermo-guns to determine body temperatures of customers when entering their establishments.

"All in all, the situation is under control, especially at our entry points of Oshivelo and Bravo checkpoints under the curfew whereby travelling between 20h00 and 05h00 is prohibited.

I, therefore, urge our people to obey instead of waiting to be harassed."

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.