Namibia: Police Warn Citizens Defying Night Curfew

Omuthiya — The police in Oshikoto have warned to take stern action over the violation of the night curfew imposed recently nationwide to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

The law enforcement officers have also expressed concern over the non-compliance of Covid-19 state of emergency regulations, including mass gatherings such as funerals and weddings as well as the illegal sale of liquor.

They say this was mostly rife in rural areas, even though the police do regular patrols and create awareness.

Deputy Commissioner Petrus Shigwedha, who is responsible for operations, said a number of people have been fined for violating the state of emergency regulations.

"Once we receive the warrants of arrest, we will begin tracing such people immediately in case they think they are smart.

We know where to find them, it is a matter of time. I should however, inform those who have not paid their fines to do so before we come looking for them," vowed Shigwedha.

Citizens contravening the Covid-19 regulations are slapped with a fine of N$2 000.

"The public understands but they are just being ignorant.

You find people locking themselves inside the bar drinking before and beyond the permitted period of 12h00 and 18h00, yet they do understand the law very well.

We are trying by all means to educate, fine repeated offenders, but we are happy with the compliance in towns and at business establishments where all precautionary measures are in place," stressed Shigwedha.

He also noted some entities have now become reluctant in using the thermo-guns to determine body temperatures of customers when entering their establishments.

"All in all, the situation is under control, especially at our entry points of Oshivelo and Bravo checkpoints under the curfew whereby travelling between 20h00 and 05h00 is prohibited.

I, therefore, urge our people to obey instead of waiting to be harassed."