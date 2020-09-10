Namibia: Hard Work Pays Off for Shalulile

Peter Shalulile grew up playing in those popular township 'collect tournaments' and friendly games on gravel in Windhoek.

He was like many from the Golgotha area who play unorganised football for fun. Today, the coveted forward is the subject of a multi-million dollar transfer to record-South African Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns from Highlands Park.

The 27-year-old Brave Warrior will take centre stage in Africa's premier club competition for the 2016 CAF Champions League winners next season following an impressive 19-goal haul in all competitions this term. He finished joint top scorer in the SA Premiership with 16 goals.

Shalulile's elevated status in the game is the result of an indefatigable work ethic and single-minded determination to realising a lifelong dream.

"Hard work is what sets him apart from others. There is hardly any footballer in Namibia who works half as hard as Peter," says Isack Hamata, one of the founders of Tura Magic, where Shalulile honed his craft.

"Peter has been a loyal and faithful soldier of Tura Magic, giving his all. He helped take the team from youth football to the premier league from where he joined Highlands Park in South Africa. He has not disappointed, nor has he looked back since," he says.

Hamata, a champion of youth development through sport, helped shape Shalulile to become the star he is today.

Shalulile is in the mould of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, a consummate professional who understands the value of looking after yourself and that there is no substitute for hard work.

"From day one, Peter has not changed one single bit. His work rate remained consistent, he was full of energy, and most importantly, his humility stood out like a sore thumb," Hamata says.

Diligence is a quality he learned from his mother, "someone who was very determined to do everything to see her son succeed", he says.

Shalulile realised very early on he needed to surround himself with individuals who would aid his growth. A student of the game, he tapped into the knowledge reserves of a myriad of football coaches, administrators and rival players.

"He had the hunger to learn as much as possible about football. Peter and humility belong to one WhatsApp group," Hamata says.

Shalulile was first spotted while playing for Jan Jonker Afrikaner High School in the Coca Cola Youth Cup at the turn of the century. He also turned out for the Patrick Iyambo Football Club in the township tournaments.

His performances impressed scouts from the Colin Benjamin Soccer Academy, which would later change ownership and become Tura Magic after winning promotion to the Khomas second division.

He helped the academy secure a spot in the Khomas Second Division through playoffs, before going on to win promotion to the Southern Stream First Division and the Namibia Premier League in successive seasons.

Also on the academy's books were Neville Tjiueza, Oswaldo Xamseb, Bwalle Handura, Robinson Iyambo, Wallace Mosiane and others in the deadly Academy squad.

"He would train twice with the team and would wait for any other team to train with in the evening. He loves the game. He always wants to play football. He would even hide injuries and run away from medics just so he can play," Hamata says.

The desire to keep improving has seen Shalulile refine his game to more than double his goal return from last season as he approaches the peak of his career.

Having initially struggled for game time and fluency in front of goal after arriving at the club during the 2014/15 campaign, he fired Highlands Park to PSL promotion from the first division with 15 goals in 2017/18 before continuing his plunder in the top flight.

It is an incredible journey for a player who began his career as a full-back. In fact, Shalulile was first called up to the Brave Warriors squad as a defender in 2014. He has since earned 37 caps and scored eight times for the senior national team.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He is a rare breed and the archetypical lethal forward the country has been crying out for, said Black Africa head coach Paulus Shipanga recently.

"He's focused on his goal; he knows what he wants and where he wants to get to. He can make it [in Europe]. He's in that class," Shipanga said.

After repaying the club for their faith in him, Shalulile is keen to prove he is not a flash in pan in the high pressure ranks at Sundowns.

"All I can say is I'm grateful to go there," Shalulile told KickOff.com on Tuesday about his imminent arrival at Chloorkop.

"I'm very happy that I'm going there you know, to add more value, and to learn. I've always wanted to play at Sundowns; wanted to play CAF in Africa.

"So, they gave me the platform to play in Africa, and I'm grateful for that."