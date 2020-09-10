Namibia: Cricketers Learn New Skills

WITH sport having come to a standstill in Namibia after the nationwide lockdown imposed because of Covid-19, one sport code that has not been wasting time is cricket.

Under the leadership of its dynamic CEO Johan Muller, Cricket Namibia has been upgrading the skills and facilitating the personal development of its staff and players with a host of training courses over a wide-ranging spectrum.

"We believe in the importance of individual capacity-building and strive to be a learning organisation to serve our stakeholders better," Muller said.

"We have been upskilling our staff over the past three months in tertiary education, online courses, media training and social media learning, among others," he added.

Cricket Namibia has organised several group sessions for its national squad members with various role players in the fields of financial planning, media training, anti-doping, social media training, mental health and nutrition.

Besides, several national team members have attended a variety of courses to improve their individual skills and personal development.

Pace bowler Tangeni Lungameni completed courses in video editing, programming and ethical hacking, while all-rounder JJ Smit completed courses in fitness training and nutrition, and bookkeeping and accounting.

Spin bowler Bernard Scholtz completed agriculture and Microsoft Excel courses, while another spinner Zhivago Groenewald completed an information technology and software course, and personal development and marketing courses.

All-rounder Karl Birkenstock completed courses on modern farming techniques, interior designing and how to profit from drones, while pace bowler Ben Shikongo did a small business management course, a life coaching certificate course and a course in the science of leadership.

The young up-and-coming spin bowler Mauritius Ngupita did a financial analyst course, a Microsoft Excel course and got a life coaching certificate.

One of the courses the entire team attended was a media training course, which was presented by Namibia's Media and Information Literacy Learning Initiative (MiLLi) where the players learnt about the power of social media, and the opportunities and risks involved.

At the end of the course, the players were equipped to produce social media reports and live videos on topics they felt were important, such as "Keep us going in favour of the restaurants", "Explore our Namibia to promote local tourism", "End the lockdown in Walvis Bay", and "#Fishrot requesting that local fishing companies get fishing quotas and give fishermen at the coastal town a lifeline".

"These chosen topics by the players showed that the Eagles are interested and concerned about their communities and are very passionate about Namibia and it's resources," Muller said.

MiLLi acting director Lizette Feris was pleased to facilitate the media training workshop for the Eagles.

"I really enjoyed spending time with our sport heroes, and they were really engaged during this training session. Most of them said they had learned a lot about managing their own social channels, and that they had fun. We are so proud to have had the opportunity to interact with the national cricket team."

Muller, meanwhile, said it was a great success.

"This was an educational and fun-filled initiative and we are privileged that the MiLLi team facilitated the media training workshop for the Eagles. We look forward to working again in the future with MiLLi and we are proud to finally become part of the FaMiLLi."