Zimbabwe: Govt Warns Desperate Job Seekers Not to Fall Prey to Human Traffickers

10 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has warned Zimbabweans not to fall prey to suspected human trafficking scams disguised as job recruitment agents offering lucrative contracts for non-existent work in Canada.

In a statement Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Constance Chemwai said one Marriott Hotels and Resorts was involved in a massive recruitment scam duping health personnel and other trades from Zimbabwe who are later used for human trafficking.

She said following a number of local media reports suggesting Marriott International Hotels and Resorts in Canada was recruiting medical personnel, due diligence and verification was conducted by the ministry and it emerged that the American hospitality giant was not involved in such an exercise.

"The ministry further advises that some individuals suspected to be human traffickers are disguising themselves as owners of Marriott Hotels and Resorts and unbeknown to the victims, are floating job advertisements under the name of Marriott Hotels," Chemwayi said.

"They are using the email address info.mariotthotelcanadajob@gmail.com. Individuals whose names have been allegedly cited as having been part of this job advertisement scam under the banner of Marriott Hotels include William Smith, George Harkings, and Rooney Cardwell."

The three suspected human traffickers were disguising themselves as the owners of one of the world's largest hotel chain, Marriott International, whose global assets in the hospitality industry are valued at over US$25 billion.

Chemwai added; "Members of the public are warned that these criminal syndicates are demanding 400 United States dollars as documentation and visa processing fee. Individuals who respond to the advertisements usually receive job offers without any interviews two hours after making payment. This is done through social media platforms including WhatsApp.

"The ministry is, therefore, urging members of the public to be alert to human trafficking activities disguised as job recruitments. Members of the public are encouraged to check with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade and our embassies abroad to verify the authenticity of any such suspicious job offers."

Desperate Zimbabweans in search of greener pastures have in the past been lured to lucrative job opportunities in the Middle East where they were later forced to work with no pay as sex workers or drug mules.

In 2018, a 31-year-old Harare woman Norest Maruma was jailed for 20 years for facilitating the trafficking of five Zimbabwean women to Kuwait where they were turned into slaves or sex work. She was, however, released early this year during a presidential amnesty.

With unemployment in Zimbabwe reaching over 90%, Zimbabweans are becoming a target for human traffickers as they seek to grab any lucrative job opportunity

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.