Namibia: Local Covid-19 Recoveries Surpass Active Cases

Namibia on Wednesday announced 180 New Covid-19 cases and 656 recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the COVID-19 active cases to 4375.

The Minister of Health Kalumbi Shangula in his daily announcement said that the recoveries in the country now at 4640 and have actually surpassed the current active cases.

According to the minister since 5 September, a total of 1199 contacts were swabbed and 36% tested

positive.

"This represent 55% of the total confirmed cases recorded in the last five days. Out of 434 contacts who tested positive, 303 did not present any symptoms consistent with COVID-19," he said, while urging the public to exercise extra caution.

To date Namibia has recorded 9108 positive cases and 93 deaths.