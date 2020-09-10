Namibia: Local Covid-19 Recoveries Surpass Active Cases

10 September 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia on Wednesday announced 180 New Covid-19 cases and 656 recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the COVID-19 active cases to 4375.

The Minister of Health Kalumbi Shangula in his daily announcement said that the recoveries in the country now at 4640 and have actually surpassed the current active cases.

According to the minister since 5 September, a total of 1199 contacts were swabbed and 36% tested

positive.

"This represent 55% of the total confirmed cases recorded in the last five days. Out of 434 contacts who tested positive, 303 did not present any symptoms consistent with COVID-19," he said, while urging the public to exercise extra caution.

To date Namibia has recorded 9108 positive cases and 93 deaths.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.