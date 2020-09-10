Zimbabwe: Court Still to Finalise BNC U.S.$14 Million Tax Dispute Amid Reduced Productivity

10 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

The outstanding dispute between Bindura Nickel Corporation (BNC) and the tax authority over the failure by the mining company to honour a US$14 million tax debt is set to be heard by the courts soon as the miner recorded a decrease revenue.

Presenting the financial statement for the year ended March 31, 2020, BNC board chairperson, Muchadeyi Masunda said the over two years' dispute between the company and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), was still to be resolved before the courts.

"Except for this disclosure, no provision has been made in this year's financial statements with respect of this contingent liability. Based on legal advice received to date, the company has acted within the statutes of the law," he said.

Masunda said BNC directors remain positive a resolution will be reached and at the time of reporting, the company could not reasonably estimate when a court ruling would be determined.

The dispute between BNC and ZIMRA arose in 2018 with the authority demanding US$29 million emanating from assessments the national tax collector issued in February that year.

The assessments mainly related to historical issues pertaining to how the company was structured years ago, and issues arising from differences in the interpretation of standard commercial agreements in the mining industry.

The tax assessments were, however, revised downwards to approximately US$14 million.

Meanwhile, during the period under review, BNC sold 5 685 tonnes of nickel in concentrate compared to 6 410 tonnes sold in the comparative period last year registering a11% decrease in sales tonnage in line with reduced production.

Global nickel prices improved during the period under review, leading to an 8% year-on-year increase in the average price realised by the miner for the sale of its nickel in concentrate.

In spite of the improved price performance, an annual turnover of US$52.4 million was 1% lower than the US$54.0 million realised in the comparative period last year.

This was in sync with the decrease in sales tonnage referred to above. Cost of sales decreased by 7% from US$40.3 million last year to US$37.7 million in the year under review.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.