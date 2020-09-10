Zimbabwe: Doctors Remain Unmoved By Chiwenga's Restructuring Plan

New Zimbabwe
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga (file photo).
10 September 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

Medical doctors remain unmoved by the restructuring proposal by the new health and child care minister Vice President Constantino Chiwenga saying they will only make a decision after fully understanding details of his plan.

In a telephone interview with Zimbabwe Senior Hospital Doctors Association (ZSHDA) Dr Aaron Musara said they are opting to figure out what the new minister is trying to do before they return to work.

"We are aware of the press conference address by the VP who is also the Minister of Health and Child care on the restructuring of the Health sector. We are still trying to find the details of the plan,"

"We await further guidance from our constituency on the way forward. As of now, senior doctors are not offering full services in hospitals. Some emergency cover was being offered in some cases,"

Zimbabwe Medical Association (ZIMA) and Hospital Doctors Association have both embraced Chiwenga's restructuring plan opting to take the dialogue route which they said does not endanger patients.

"Us junior doctors and other middle level doctors are not on strike. The senior doctors and specialist doctors are the ones who were on strike but we are going to work," said Hospital Doctors Association representative, Dr Emmanuel Masosota.

He added that the restructuring plan was a welcome development which needs to be implemented to turn around the country's health care system.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.