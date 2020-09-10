Somalia: Suicide Bombing Kills Three in Mogadishu

10 September 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

At least three people have died and seven others wounded after a suicide bomber walked into a restaurant and detonated explosive vest in the capital Mogadishu on Wednesday evening.

The bomber detonated his explosive vest in the near the Blue Sky restaurant, which is popular with government troops and situated next to an army checkpoint leading to the presidential palace.

"Three people have died including a young shoe-shiner boy and seven others wounded after the suicide bomber detonated himself," said Ismail Mukhtar ministry of information spokesman.

Al-Shabaab militants claimed responsibility for the latest attack in a statement.

Alshabab which is linked to Alqaeda is fighting in Somalia since 2008 to topple the U.N backed fragile government and establish Sharia law understood in their own interpretation.

While the group has been chased away from Mogadishu in 2011 by the AMISOM and the Somali military but they frequently conduct car bombs and gun attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere in the long-chaotic Horn of Africa nation.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.