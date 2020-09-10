Somalia: Suicide Bombing Kills Three in Mogadishu

At least three people have died and seven others wounded after a suicide bomber walked into a restaurant and detonated explosive vest in the capital Mogadishu on Wednesday evening.

The bomber detonated his explosive vest in the near the Blue Sky restaurant, which is popular with government troops and situated next to an army checkpoint leading to the presidential palace.

"Three people have died including a young shoe-shiner boy and seven others wounded after the suicide bomber detonated himself," said Ismail Mukhtar ministry of information spokesman.

Al-Shabaab militants claimed responsibility for the latest attack in a statement.

Alshabab which is linked to Alqaeda is fighting in Somalia since 2008 to topple the U.N backed fragile government and establish Sharia law understood in their own interpretation.

While the group has been chased away from Mogadishu in 2011 by the AMISOM and the Somali military but they frequently conduct car bombs and gun attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere in the long-chaotic Horn of Africa nation.