Rwanda: Three Arrested Over Impersonation, Fraud

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) Thursday paraded three people for impersonation and fraud.

Two of the suspects reportedly masqueraded as the bureau's agents and tricked a married woman into paying them Rwf400,000 for the release of her husband who is under detention.

One of the suspects Ignace Ndagijimana told the media at the Metropolitan Police Headquarters in Remera that he was tricked into the fraud scheme.

"I received a call from a lady who claimed to be an investigator from RIB in Gikomero Sector," he recounted. "She asked me information about a certain Claude Hategekimana currently in prison, and added that I will be punished by the law if I do not cooperate or give false information."

Ndagijimana gave out all he knew, he narrated wiping tears off his eyes.

He claimed that he helped to pass the call to the victim who is also his neighbour.

Another suspect, Eliezel Twajamahoro, an ex-police officer was allegedly paid Rwf70,000 by his victim whom he promised to help secure a slot on the peacekeeping mission abroad.

RIB said that Twajamahoro is the only former security personnel suspected of involvement in such crimes.

Thierry B. Murangira, RIB spokesperson said the suspects face up to three years of prison.

RIB's acting spokesperson Thierry B. Murangira stated that in relation to articles 174 and 281 of the penal code if found guilty, the trio faces up to three years of imprisonment for crimes of impersonation and money fraud.

"There is no shortcut to justice. Imprisonment or release of any person follows a legal process and is free of charge. We urge people to be wary of persons who pose as workers of a public institution," said Murangira.

Impersonation and fraud are among the most prevalent crimes in Kigali.

In April, five people were arrested in Rulindo District, Northern Province over masquerading as officials of the former CID (now RIB), claiming that they were on a mission to arrest drug dealers in the area.