Nigeria: 2023 - Jigawa APC Crisis Deepens, State Party Chair Removed

10 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

The All Progressive Congress crisis in Jigawa State has taken a new dimension following the removal of the state's party chairman, Habibu Sara.

Mr Sara was removed following the party's caucus meeting, which held at the government house. The meeting was presided by the state's governor, Muhammad Badaru.

The state's party secretary, Muhammad Umar, was appointed as caretaker committee chairman.

The ousted chairman, Mr Sara, told PREMIUM TIMES that "I consider my fate as will of God, whatever he destines, it happens. We would one day leave even the world in general."

The APC executives in Jigawa, including the governor's aide, declined comments, five days after the removal. One of the executives told reporters that they are waiting for an order from the above before they can issue a press statement.

However, a source confided in PREMIUM TIMES that the governor, Mr Badaru, summoned the meeting and removed the party chairman for alleged disloyalty.

The governor's move is widely believed to be in preparation for 2023.

"No official reasons was given for the removal but we knew that Mr Sara was removed for his loyalty to the APC faction of senator Sabo Nakudu, who is against the state governor," the source added.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that top politicians aspiring to succeed Mr Badaru include Danladi Sankara, Sabo Nakudu, former lawmaker, Farouq Adamu and the serving deputy governor, Muhammad Namadi.

The governor's special assistant on new media, Auwal Sankara, did not respond to several messages to comments on why his principal removed the party chairman.

