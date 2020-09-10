Nigeria: Police Academy Fixes Sept 17 for Entrance Examination

The entrance examination into the 8th Regular Course of Police Academy Wudil, has been scheduled for Thursday, September 17, across the country, the police command in Kaduna has said.

The command's Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige, an assistant superintendent of police, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna.

According to him, candidates from Kaduna centre are expected to sit for the examination at the National Teachers Institute (NTI), along Kaduna- Zaria express way.

"The Police Command in Kaduna State wishes to inform the general public, particularly Kaduna residents that, the entrance examination into the 8th Regular Course of Police Academy Wudil, Kano is slated for September 17, across the country.

"Therefore, the command enjoins all candidates who applied for the programme to brace up and adequately prepare for the Computer Based Test (CBT), which will be conducted simultaneously on same date nationwide.

"The Command equally informs that candidates can now print their latest examination card using either their telephone numbers or the RRR code, as required in the column provided, which is labelled as 'Selection Examination Card', he said.