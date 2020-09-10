Kenya: President Kenyatta Convenes Full Cabinet Meeting Amid Rising Political Tension

10 September 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta summoned a full Cabinet meeting on Thursday morning at State House, Nairobi, ahead of a review of COVID-19 measures.

State House issued a statement on the Cabinet meeting but did not provide details on the agenda.

It comes amid rising political tensions in the country, with hate speech from leaders mainly allied to Deputy President William Ruto who accuse unnamed forces of pushing him out.

The political tension has sucked in some of the Cabinet Secretaries, among them Keriako Tobiko (Environment) and Mutahi Kagwe (Health) who have been accused by politicians allied to Ruto of campaigning for Interior CS Fred Matiangi for 2022. Matiangi has not formally declared his interest in the job.

Despite the country battling the coronavirus pandemic, political leaders have engaged an overdrive gear with early campaigns as leaders angle themselves for succession campaigns in 2022 when President Kenyatta's second term ends.

The Cabinet meeting also comes at a time investigative agencies are cracking a major corruption scandal involving COVID-19 funds through the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

President Kenyatta is expecting to receive a report from the relevant investigative agencies after ordering EACC to expedite it.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.