Kenya: President Kenyatta Convenes Full Cabinet Meeting Amid Rising Political Tension

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta summoned a full Cabinet meeting on Thursday morning at State House, Nairobi, ahead of a review of COVID-19 measures.

State House issued a statement on the Cabinet meeting but did not provide details on the agenda.

It comes amid rising political tensions in the country, with hate speech from leaders mainly allied to Deputy President William Ruto who accuse unnamed forces of pushing him out.

The political tension has sucked in some of the Cabinet Secretaries, among them Keriako Tobiko (Environment) and Mutahi Kagwe (Health) who have been accused by politicians allied to Ruto of campaigning for Interior CS Fred Matiangi for 2022. Matiangi has not formally declared his interest in the job.

Despite the country battling the coronavirus pandemic, political leaders have engaged an overdrive gear with early campaigns as leaders angle themselves for succession campaigns in 2022 when President Kenyatta's second term ends.

The Cabinet meeting also comes at a time investigative agencies are cracking a major corruption scandal involving COVID-19 funds through the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

President Kenyatta is expecting to receive a report from the relevant investigative agencies after ordering EACC to expedite it.