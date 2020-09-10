Kenya: Anxiety Grips City Politicians Amid Talk of Giving Nairobi Special Status

Nairobi politicians are considering shifting their political base just in case a proposal to amend the Constitution to change how the capital is governed succeeds.

The future of positions of governor and senator is uncertain given recommendations in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report to accord the capital city a special status.

Governor Mike Sonko, Senator Johnson Sakaja, former governor Evans Kidero and his deputy Jonathan Mueke are among those reportedly forced to explore new political bases.

Mr Mueke has since fled to Kitui citing the BBI proposal.

"From the look of things, that proposal may carry the day. I've decided to instead seek leadership in my home county and run on my record of transforming the city of Nairobi," Mr Mueke told the Nation.

His boss during their 2013-2017 reign, Dr Kidero, said should the proposal derail his attempt to recapture the seat, he is exploring four counties.

"I was born and brought up here in Nairobi. I went to school and I've lived all my life in the city. But if the BBI proposal carries the day, I'll consider running in Kiambu or Kajiado, which are within the Nairobi metropolitan area, or shift base to Mombasa or Kisumu counties," he said.

Attending funerals

Mr Sonko is reportedly planning to shift base to his home county of Machakos. The governor has been attending funerals across the county and his philanthropy in the region is viewed as trying to endear himself to voters.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka recently told Mr Sonko to consider running for the Machakos gubernatorial seat in 2022, if Nairobi becomes "politically untenable" for him.

The city governor has endured a troubled tenure at City Hall, where he claims to have been pressured to sign away major powers to the national government He has had run-ins with Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director-General Mohammed Badi.

Mr Sakaja is reportedly pondering shifting to his home county of Trans Nzoia to run for governor or for a city MP seat.

Close to the polls

Contacted for comment, Mr Sakaja said any political move ahead of the 2022 general elections will be made close to the polls. He, however, said he cannot make a decision based on a report whose contents are unknown and without a surety that it will pass.

"No one has seen the BBI report and its contents. And no one has guaranteed that it will pass. For now I'm focused on serving my people," he said.

The BBI report is silent on the positions of governor and senator for the capital. It fell short of calling for the abolishment of the city county government, only suggesting retention of ward and constituency representatives.

The report recommended that Nairobi be accorded a special status by virtue of being the capital city and a diplomatic hub hosting United Nations offices.

This, however, require constitutional amendments, changes to Acts of Parliament and administrative actions to implement.

Quit Wiper

Last Friday, Mr Mueke announced his resignation from the Wiper Democratic Movement and his decision to move his political base to Kitui County.

He said that, the proposal to have Nairobi County run by the national government may see the scrapping of elective positions like the governor and senator.

This informed his shift to Kitui County, where he intends to challenge Governor Charity Ngilu for the seat, he added.

Mr Mueke said he had quit Wiper to align himself early enough with another political party that will carry the aspirations of the youth, a cornerstone of his campaign.

Dr Kidero criticised the BBI proposal as ill-advised, arguing, it amounted to denying city residents the right to have a say in the way their affairs are managed.

Governor Sonko's legal advisor Ben Mulwa said his boss was aware of BBI proposals, but has not decided to quit city politics.

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, who unsuccessfully contested the Nairobi senatorial seat in 2017, was guarded on his sentiments. He said he would wait for the final report.

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi also declined to comment on the issue. The MP, who was elected on an ODM ticket, has been vocal on his plans to contest for the Nairobi governor's seat in 2022.

Nairobi County has 85 wards, and 17 constituencies.