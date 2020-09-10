South Africa: Move Over Springboks and Wallabies - Here Come the Springhaasies

analysis

Springhares have an added advantage or 'something of a secret weapon', an anatomical study has revealed.

South Africa's world-beating rugby Springboks and Australia's Wallabies have been matched quite evenly in umpteen games over the past eight decades - though the records show that the Boks ultimately came out tops by winning 48 of the 88 big clashes since 1933.

But if there were to be a World Cup for Hopping in the animal world, South Africa's smaller and lesser-known springhares (or springhaasies), would undoubtedly thump Australia's bigger and better-known kangaroos and wallabies in several departments - if the contest was judged relative to their body size.

South Africa's springhares look similar to wallabies and kangaroos, but they also have a 'secret weapon'. Their long hind legs and extra-thick tendons help them to hop very fast and change direction rapidly to avoid pursuing predators - and a new scientific study suggests that they have developed a significant 'evolutionary jump' on Australia's wallabies and kangaroos. (Photo: Flickr.com)

This has emerged from a new anatomical study by a team of scientists from South Africa and the US, who analysed the musculature and tendon size of the two African and Australian hopping groups.

(Just...