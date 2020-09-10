South Africa: Move Over Springboks and Wallabies - Here Come the Springhaasies

10 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tony Carnie

Springhares have an added advantage or 'something of a secret weapon', an anatomical study has revealed.

South Africa's world-beating rugby Springboks and Australia's Wallabies have been matched quite evenly in umpteen games over the past eight decades - though the records show that the Boks ultimately came out tops by winning 48 of the 88 big clashes since 1933.

But if there were to be a World Cup for Hopping in the animal world, South Africa's smaller and lesser-known springhares (or springhaasies), would undoubtedly thump Australia's bigger and better-known kangaroos and wallabies in several departments - if the contest was judged relative to their body size.

South Africa's springhares look similar to wallabies and kangaroos, but they also have a 'secret weapon'. Their long hind legs and extra-thick tendons help them to hop very fast and change direction rapidly to avoid pursuing predators - and a new scientific study suggests that they have developed a significant 'evolutionary jump' on Australia's wallabies and kangaroos. (Photo: Flickr.com)

This has emerged from a new anatomical study by a team of scientists from South Africa and the US, who analysed the musculature and tendon size of the two African and Australian hopping groups.

(Just...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.