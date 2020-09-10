South Africa: Who Approved the Clicks Advert? the Short Answer Is... Many People

10 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Parusha Partab

The response to the recent Clicks advert has escalated from complaint to political activism, which is not the first nor will it be the last time we witness an obtuse brand being brought to task, because the advert is the symptom of a systemic lack of representation and inclusivity in advertising industries.

I was travelling in India a few years ago, rushing through a busy shopping mall when I was suddenly taken aback by something I hadn't seen before. It was a billboard stretching across the side of an entire building; an advert for a high-end fashion brand, something quite typical but for me entirely unique. The woman in the advert looked like me - well, much better, but the same ethnicity. She had brown skin, big brown eyes and long black hair.

I have lived in South Africa my entire life, a country where I am part of a minority, and not often reflected in the media to which I am exposed. But in India that day, staring up at that billboard, something shifted in me. I understood, in a way I had not before, what it meant to see yourself reflected in the media you are exposed to....

