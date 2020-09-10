South Africa: ANCYL Birthday - Not Much to Celebrate

analysis

There will be a number of events to commemorate the ANC Youth League's founding 76 years ago, but the party's young people will be hard-pressed to find anything to celebrate.

Losing hope in the ANC Youth League is not an option, the ANC's national youth task team (NYTT) coordinator, Sibongile Besani, told journalists on Wednesday. But at the same time, he wants out of the job - or at least is doing his best to appear unambitious.

"I don't want to be leading the ANC Youth League," he said. "We really want out of this work. The impression created that we are glued to this work is wrong."

Besani, who is also head of the presidency in Luthuli House, tried to resign in February when a statement was put out by members of the task team in his name, criticising the courts for issuing a warrant of arrest against former president Jacob Zuma -- but the ANC's national working committee rejected his resignation.

The divisions in the ANC's national leadership between supporters of Zuma/party Secretary-General Ace Magashule and of President Cyril Ramaphosa are also evident in the task team.

Besani spent most of the press conference on Wednesday defending the...