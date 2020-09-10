South Africa: Understanding the History of Sasco Is a Celebration of Memory Over Forgetting

opinion

The formation of Sasco was not the beginning of an era, but rather the culmination and an end of two decades of student politics dating back to the days of Saso in the 1970s and its successors, Azaso and Sansco, in the 1980s. Sasco owes its existence to the complexity of race in our society and how this found expression in our struggle against apartheid.

The South African Students' Congress (Sasco) has just celebrated its 29th birthday, marking another milestone in its existence since it was launched in 1991. This is an organisation that has given our country great patriots and competent cadres, many of whom carry heavy responsibilities in state institutions and our business sector. This is an organisation that continues to ensure that to this day, despite the political freedom we achieved in 1994, the transformation of the higher education sector does not disappear under the carpet or get buried with the debris of a fallen Cecil Rhodes statue.

Education can be an opium of the masses, a laundry machine to clear our brains of our identity and faith in ourselves. But it can also be a weapon of struggle as it was during the early colonial days...