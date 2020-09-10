Nigeria: Imsu Suspends Lecturers Involved in Alleged Sex-for-Grade Scandal

The management of the Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri, has suspended two lecturers caught in an alleged sex-for-marks scandal.

In a recent video which trended online, the lecturers were caught in a compromising situation with their female students.

The university management has now taken the decision to suspend the duo pending when an investigation is concluded on the matter.

Spokesman of the university, Ralph Njoku Obi, confirmed the development.

According to him, the management of the institution has also set up a committee to probe the two lecturers.

He confirmed that the two lecturers captured in the trending video clips are lecturers of the university.

"We just came out of an expanded management meeting now. Management resolved to set up a panel to look into the veracity of the content of the video clips but as it stands now, the two lecturers have been suspended so they can give us ample room to do a proper investigation into the matter."

"It is believed that the trending video clips may have again exposed the ugly underworld of sex-for-grade syndicates operating in the Imo State University, Owerri.

The two lecturers, who were caught pants down, are senior academics and are now cooling off in a police cell in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

They are Victor Obinna Njoku, a professor in the Chemistry Department, and Emmanuel Esogbuonye Agomuo of the Biochemistry Department.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Njoku was videoed in a very compromising position, before allegedly trying to engage in sex with a lady suspected to be a student of the institution.

He was busted and arrested while still trying to make out with the lady, both naked.

One of the trending video clips showed where the other lecturer, Mr Agomuo, was being handcuffed by a security operative, while still stark naked, allegedly in a totally different sexual escapade.

Meanwhile, there has been a further assertion making the rounds that one of the ladies in the escapade was about getting married and in spite of her explanations and pleas, one of the said lecturers demanded and collected the sum of N150,000 and still insisted on sleeping with her.

It was at that point that the lady consulted the police and was asked to play along in what may rightly be called a sting operation.