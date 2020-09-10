Malawi: EPWP Roll Out Excites Beneficiaries in Nkhotakota

Nkhotakota — The rolling out of the pilot Enhanced Public Works Program (EPWP) in Nkhotakota has excited the program beneficiaries with many saying they will now afford to buy farm inputs.

Government has finally rolled out the program which was supposed to start in April but was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the start of the program, Monday, Catchment Management Committee chairman for Dema Catchment area, Moven Chikuse said people were happy with the roll out after months of waiting.

"Beneficiaries had been asking why we were not rolling out after all the briefings, now we are all here to witness the roll out and we are very excited."

"Besides ensuring that we restore and conserve the environment for our own benefit, we will also get cash transfers to help uplift our lives," he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Memorial Black Phiri was all praises for the rolling out observing it would be helpful to himself and many others.

"I will buy farm inputs from the cash transfers and for us the youth, we will have long term benefits because we will help restore and conserve the environment which had been destroyed," he said.

Chairlady for Nsenjere catchment area, Naomi Kanyenda was over the moon for the program roll out saying it has been long overdue.

"This coincides with the schools reopening and will enable us use part of the cashearned to send our children to school," she said.

Kanyenda said her catchment was ready to come out the best in catchment management and said all approved programs will benefit the community.

National Local Government Finance Committee (NLGFC) in a circular released recently instructed EPWP pilot District Councils to roll out the program under strict observance to COVID-19 preventive measures.

EPWP is a community driven project designed for the dual objective of strengthening household resilience to shocks of climate change and creating durable community assets.

It is being piloted in ten districts of Kasungu, Lilongwe, Dowa, Nkhotakota, Karonga, Chitipa, Chiradzulu, Balaka, Blantyre and Phalombe.