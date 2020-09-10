Malawi: Ulemu Bus in Road Accident in Nkhotakota

10 September 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Stanley Nkhondoyachepa

Nkhotakota — An unspecified number of passengers have sustained injuries of various degrees when the bus they were travelling in got involved in a road accident in Nkhotakota.

Nkhotakota police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer, Paul Malimwe confirmed about the accident which happened on the night of 6 September, 2020 close to Matamangwe Primary School between Nkhotakota Boma and Mkaika Trading Centre on the Nkhotakota- Salima M5 road.

Malimwe who did not give the exact number of passengers involved in the accident said the bus which belongs to Ulemu Bus Services (UBS), registration number BU5474 was coming from Mzuzu going to Blantyre with many passengers on board.

He said upon reaching the place, the driver tried to overtake a Truck and since the road is narrow at the place, the bus missed direction and the driver lost control of it until it overturned.

He said the injured were rushed to Nkhotakota district hospital for medical attention.

Nkhotakota District Director of Health and Social Services (DHSS), Dr. Wezzie Mumba confirmed that the hospital was treating bus accident victims but said no death had been recorded.

He said as of Monday morning, several people who had various degrees of injuries had been treated at the health facility.

Kaphatenga, Nkhotakota Dwangwa road is in a bad state which makes it accident prone.

