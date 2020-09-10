Namibia: Old Mutual Donates Food in Oshana

Ongwediva — Old Mutual Namibia on Tuesday donated food valued at about N$110 000 to benefit 180 households in the Oshana region. The donation is part of Old Mutual's Covid-19 food outreach to all 14 regions.

Oshana was the 12th region to receive support with the remaining two regions also expected to receive their food this week.

In March this year, Old Mutual committed N$5 million towards the Covid-19 preventative efforts of which a million was set aside for food supplies to benefit the affected vulnerable communities across the country.

So far, Old Mutual has already surpassed its food items budget and has already spent about N$1.5 million in 12 regions to date. In Oshana, the food supplies will be distributed to people in dire need of basic food items in all its 11 constituencies.

At the handover, Old Mutual's northern region sales manager Ruben Nikanor said the company will continue to be a 'friend' to the community it serves.

"As a responsible and caring business that has been serving Namibians for the past 100 years, Old Mutual will continue to fulfil its commitment as a certain friend in uncertain times," he said.

Nikanor said although Oshana usually benefits from the fish that comes with the flood during the rainy season, people in the region like many others countrywide, continue to suffer from poverty, increasing unemployment and other social challenges.

Nikanor applauded the governor's office and the regional council for their role in identifying nutritionally balanced food parcels and for distributing the food parcels responsibly.

Oshana governor, Elia Irimari extended a word of gratitude on behalf of the residents of the region.