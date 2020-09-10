South Africa: Analyses of DA Conference Stuck in a Narrow Groove of Personalities Over Policies

opinion

The adoption of non-racialism by the DA was just one of many principles the party has put forward. Yet commentators have largely abandoned even engaging on the other ideas that were adopted.

Over the past few days, there has been intense media scrutiny of the DA's policy outcomes. Daily Maverick alone has published three separate articles on it; one each by Greg Nicolson, Stephen Grootes and Marianne Merten.

It's unfortunate that none of these articles has really attempted to engage with the depth of what the DA's policy offering is to South Africans, or more so to envisage the type of country that South Africa could be if race did not dominate policy thought.

Nicolson has done some justice in engaging on the DA's proposals regarding the use of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a better metric to grow the economy in terms of how the state engages with the business sector. However, neither Grootes nor Merten even bothered to make mention of this approach, or interrogate it thoroughly.

In fact, it is clear that neither one of them has in fact read the DA policy documents themselves, based on the level of commentary that they have provided. Instead, they...