South Africa: Analyses of DA Conference Stuck in a Narrow Groove of Personalities Over Policies

10 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Jordan Griffiths

The adoption of non-racialism by the DA was just one of many principles the party has put forward. Yet commentators have largely abandoned even engaging on the other ideas that were adopted.

Over the past few days, there has been intense media scrutiny of the DA's policy outcomes. Daily Maverick alone has published three separate articles on it; one each by Greg Nicolson, Stephen Grootes and Marianne Merten.

It's unfortunate that none of these articles has really attempted to engage with the depth of what the DA's policy offering is to South Africans, or more so to envisage the type of country that South Africa could be if race did not dominate policy thought.

Nicolson has done some justice in engaging on the DA's proposals regarding the use of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a better metric to grow the economy in terms of how the state engages with the business sector. However, neither Grootes nor Merten even bothered to make mention of this approach, or interrogate it thoroughly.

In fact, it is clear that neither one of them has in fact read the DA policy documents themselves, based on the level of commentary that they have provided. Instead, they...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.