Namibia: Over 2,000 Register to Vote in Oshikoto

10 September 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

Omuthiya — Over 2 000 eligible voters in Oshikoto have registered to take part in the November regional council and local authority elections thus far since the supplementary registration process started this week.

The registration process ends next week Tuesday.

Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) officials told New Era the process was initially slow on Monday, but more people have since flocked to registration points, especially after 17h00. ECN regional coordinator Helena Kapenda said the process has been moving smoothly with no hiccups.

She added all processes are being conducted in line with Covid-19 precautionary measures.

"No one is allowed to enter without a mask and all points have hand sanitiser by the entrance.

We are also making sure that only 10 people are permitted at a time," she added.

Asked on how the officials are coping with the night curfew, Kapenda said many of the points are finishing on time apart from the OmuthiyaGwiipundi registration point which went beyond 20h00 due to high numbers of people on Tuesday evening.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.