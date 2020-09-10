Cameroon: Open Air Fish Sales - Activity Gaining Grounds

Vendors have succeeded to create a niche for themselves in several markets in the nation's political capital, Yaounde.

The business of fresh fish in Cameroon especially the open air appears to be eating up a greater share of the market looking at the number of individuals showing keen interest in the activity.

Papa Alois, a vendor, whom we spotted on September 8, 2020 at the Mokolo market in Yaounde is just one of the many who make a living out of selling fish in open air.

"Madam! Come and buy your fish, it is very fresh and it looks exactly like you," Papa Alois shouted in a bid to attract a young lady to his wheelbarrow carrying hips of fish. Simultaneously, the vendor tries to stop flies from landing on his fish.

On his right is a queue of other fish vendors who joins him in the customer-wooing process. A blend of their voices produces a cacophonic sound. But looking at the state of affairs, what interests them is to get the attention of the customer.

The same scenario holds for open air fish vendors at the Mvog- Betsi market still in the nation's political capital.

The fish stands, especially those on wheelbarrows are made up of species like Mackerel, bony fish, bar fish, cat fish among others. But a majority of the vendors sell mackerel. Asked why they prefer the species, a vendor at the Mvog-Betsi market, who opted not to be named says "many customers like mackerel and thus demand is relatively high".

Papa Alois of the Mokolo market tells CT that he buys quality fish in bulk from the lone fish importer in Cameroon and retails it to customers. According to the vendor, purchasing spoiled fish is tantamount to low prices and most achingly, very low sales". Another vendor whose only name we got as Frank at the Nvog-Betsi market holds the same view concerning where he buys the fish although he regrets that at times the lone supplier unnecessarily hikes prices due to lack of competition. As for the prices, Papa Alois says that his prices can go as low as FCFA 250 and as high as FCFA 2,500. Questioned on why customers should leave renowned cold stores to buy from them, the vendor explains that they select the best and sell at a lower price.