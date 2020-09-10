Liberia: NEC Trains Over 37 Journalists

10 September 2020
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Mark Mengonfia

Ahead of December 8,2020 Senatorial Elections, the National Elections Commission ( NEC) has begun preparations by training Liberian journalists for the voters Roll Update.

The two days training is taking place in central Liberia, Bong drawing participants from the 15 counties of Liberia.

Speaking at the opening of the two days event which started on September 9,2020, the Director of Communications at the NEC, Henry Flomo said they gathered the journalists in that part of Liberia, purposely to provide them knowledge on the upcoming Voters Roll Update.

Participants at the workshop

Mr. Flomo said pillow two and three of NEC five years plans captured the media trainings indicating that they at the NEC attached importance to VRU training which will pave the way for the December elections.

" We want the media to understand the procedures, the rudiments of the process. We want the media to have an understanding of the process," Director Flomo said.

Some of the topics spotlighted during the two days event include the Legal Basis for conducting the Voters Registration Update, Special Senatorial and referendum, the procedures of the 2020 Voters Roll Update, highlights of Civic Voters Education activities, the role of the media relationships to elections reporting among others.

In remarks, Press Union of Liberia (PUL) President, Charles Coffee thanked the NEC for the collaboration they have built over the years.

According to him, the PUL was gratified that this training will serve to help media workers to have an understanding of upcoming process.

PUL Coffee said "it is important for the media to know the rudiments of the processes."

He praised the Liberian media for the level of work they have done over the years which he said has helped in keeping the peace Liberians enjoy.

The PUL President used the occasion to called on Liberian journalists to not allow themselves be used by politicians to use abusive languages on their various platforms.

He told the gathering that ordinary Liberians look up to the media for educational and violence free airwaves and it is expected of the media to satisfy the ordinary people.

The National Elections Commission ( NEC) is being funded by the United Nations Development Program ( UNDP).

According to Lenka Homolkova, UNDP Chief Electoral Adviser they are supporting institutions in Liberia to have them strengthened for the smooth operation of the process.

"The media role is extremely important" Homolkova said.

According to her, she has seen lots of good articles from the Liberian media, the work they have done in disseminating information to the public.

She hopes that members of the media will hopefully update Liberians with proper information which will help them fully understand and participate in the processes leading to the December 8,2020 Elections.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Republic

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.