Liberia: NEC Trains Over 37 Journalists

Ahead of December 8,2020 Senatorial Elections, the National Elections Commission ( NEC) has begun preparations by training Liberian journalists for the voters Roll Update.

The two days training is taking place in central Liberia, Bong drawing participants from the 15 counties of Liberia.

Speaking at the opening of the two days event which started on September 9,2020, the Director of Communications at the NEC, Henry Flomo said they gathered the journalists in that part of Liberia, purposely to provide them knowledge on the upcoming Voters Roll Update.

Participants at the workshop

Mr. Flomo said pillow two and three of NEC five years plans captured the media trainings indicating that they at the NEC attached importance to VRU training which will pave the way for the December elections.

" We want the media to understand the procedures, the rudiments of the process. We want the media to have an understanding of the process," Director Flomo said.

Some of the topics spotlighted during the two days event include the Legal Basis for conducting the Voters Registration Update, Special Senatorial and referendum, the procedures of the 2020 Voters Roll Update, highlights of Civic Voters Education activities, the role of the media relationships to elections reporting among others.

In remarks, Press Union of Liberia (PUL) President, Charles Coffee thanked the NEC for the collaboration they have built over the years.

According to him, the PUL was gratified that this training will serve to help media workers to have an understanding of upcoming process.

PUL Coffee said "it is important for the media to know the rudiments of the processes."

He praised the Liberian media for the level of work they have done over the years which he said has helped in keeping the peace Liberians enjoy.

The PUL President used the occasion to called on Liberian journalists to not allow themselves be used by politicians to use abusive languages on their various platforms.

He told the gathering that ordinary Liberians look up to the media for educational and violence free airwaves and it is expected of the media to satisfy the ordinary people.

The National Elections Commission ( NEC) is being funded by the United Nations Development Program ( UNDP).

According to Lenka Homolkova, UNDP Chief Electoral Adviser they are supporting institutions in Liberia to have them strengthened for the smooth operation of the process.

"The media role is extremely important" Homolkova said.

According to her, she has seen lots of good articles from the Liberian media, the work they have done in disseminating information to the public.

She hopes that members of the media will hopefully update Liberians with proper information which will help them fully understand and participate in the processes leading to the December 8,2020 Elections.