South Africa: Advocacy Comment - Why amaBhungane Is Challenging Liquidation Inquiry Secrecy

10 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Cherese Thakur

amaBhungane has approached the high court on an urgent basis to access a 'section 417' inquiry into the collapse of Paramount Combat Systems, an armoured vehicle manufacturer that forms part of an international - and politically connected - group.

The notion that business activities are wholly private is anachronistic.

Society and the law have moved on from that idea, recognising that the activities of corporate entities have a direct impact on stakeholders including employees, customers and suppliers.

These effects can also ripple into the wider public realm, affecting even those who are wholly unaffiliated to the company - think, for instance, the far-reaching effects of the Enron scandal, or for home-grown examples, VBS and Steinhoff.

Many ordinary South Africans lost value in their pension funds after years of diligent saving. Public funds were misappropriated, meaning less for municipalities to deliver on public goods and services.

When companies go rogue, where does accountability lie? Private companies have the benefit of limited liability, meaning that shareholders can shield themselves from risk should the company fail. They may lose their investment in the company, but creditors cannot come after them personally.

Directors are exposed to liability in terms of the Companies Act, but...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

