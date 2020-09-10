Namibia: Robbery Suspects On the Loose

10 September 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva — The police in Oshana are investigating a case of robbery after five unknown suspects got away with N$133 754 on Monday at Ongwediva.

The alleged incident happened at Quendos Engine service station at Elyambala.

Police spokesperson in Oshana region, Inspector Tomas Aiyambo said the suspects punched and dragged the complainant before fleeing with the money in their getaway car.

The money was allegedly in a backpack which was in the possession of the 53-year-old complainant.

Thus far, the suspects are not known.

The police in Oshana are also inundated with housebreaking cases.

Since the beginning of September, the police have recorded at least five housebreaking cases in Oshakati and Ongwediva alone.

They are thus pleading to members of the public to not leave their houses unattended to avoid losing valuable household items.

In instances, that one is leaving their house, Aiyambo advised members of the public to notify their neighbours.

Aiyambo further warns the public against leaving valuable items and money in vehicles.

This comes after a woman lost electronics, jewellery and cash of N$3 000, bringing the total value to N$20 000 when her car was mugged at Oshakati at the end of last week. Equally, he advised the public against keeping large chunks of money in their homes.

"Business are advised to use security companies to bank for them," said Aiyambo.

He also urged the public to report suspicious people in their areas and vehicles without registration numbers to the nearest police.

- nashipala@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.