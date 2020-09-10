Namibia: Robbery Suspects On the Loose

Ongwediva — The police in Oshana are investigating a case of robbery after five unknown suspects got away with N$133 754 on Monday at Ongwediva.

The alleged incident happened at Quendos Engine service station at Elyambala.

Police spokesperson in Oshana region, Inspector Tomas Aiyambo said the suspects punched and dragged the complainant before fleeing with the money in their getaway car.

The money was allegedly in a backpack which was in the possession of the 53-year-old complainant.

Thus far, the suspects are not known.

The police in Oshana are also inundated with housebreaking cases.

Since the beginning of September, the police have recorded at least five housebreaking cases in Oshakati and Ongwediva alone.

They are thus pleading to members of the public to not leave their houses unattended to avoid losing valuable household items.

In instances, that one is leaving their house, Aiyambo advised members of the public to notify their neighbours.

Aiyambo further warns the public against leaving valuable items and money in vehicles.

This comes after a woman lost electronics, jewellery and cash of N$3 000, bringing the total value to N$20 000 when her car was mugged at Oshakati at the end of last week. Equally, he advised the public against keeping large chunks of money in their homes.

"Business are advised to use security companies to bank for them," said Aiyambo.

He also urged the public to report suspicious people in their areas and vehicles without registration numbers to the nearest police.

- nashipala@nepc.com.na