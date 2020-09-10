South Africa: Future of SA Express Still in Limbo Despite High Court Granting Liquidators Crucial Reprieve

10 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

On Wednesday 9 September, Judge Pieter Meyer postponed a hearing for the possible final liquidation of SA Express, buying the airline's liquidators more time to conclude the sale of the airline as a going concern.

The High Court in Johannesburg has granted the liquidators of SA Express an extension of nearly two months to conclude talks with potential investors to sell the state-owned airline, averting (for now) the worst-case scenario of a final liquidation.

A final liquidation would imply the death of SA Express after 26 years in the skies - its operations would permanently close, 691 workers would be laid off and a fire sale of its assets would ensue to pay creditors that are owed more than R2.5-billion.

SA Express is fighting for survival after the high court placed it under provisional liquidation on 28 April following the failure of its business rescue process. The former business rescue practitioners, Phahlani Mkhombo and Daniel Terblanche, declared that SA Express had no reasonable prospects of rescue after it had completely run out of cash and had no financial support from the government.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

