South Africa: Gauteng Legislature Hosts Stakeholder Engagement Session On Infrastructure Development Projects in Gauteng, 10 Sept

press release

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Infrastructure Development & Property Management will today, 10 September 2020 at 18h00, convene a virtual Stakeholder engagement session on infrastructure development projects in Gauteng.

This session will create a platform for the Gauteng MEC for Infrastructure Development & Property Management, Tasneem Motara to talk about current and future infrastructure development projects in the Province. These includes the construction of public schools, clinics, hospitals, ECD centers, sports facilities, etc.

The Committee encourages members of the public and the media to participate in the session by sending their comments and questions via WhatsApp to 081 456 8519.

The meeting will be live on various community radio stations across the province, as well as GPL's Facebook page and YouTube channel https://youtu.be/wwAKIE046zo.

This is part of the Committee's efforts to encourage public participation and ensure direct accountability by the Provincial Government.